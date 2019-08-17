Foggy Start at the Coast, Mostly Cloudy & Muggy Today, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Fog will continue to lift out over the course of the morning, but the cloud cover will likely stick around a little longer.

Most spots will see mostly cloudy skies today, but overall, temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday. A seabreeze though will still keep temperatures cooler at the coast, expect 70s at the beach, 80s inland.

Tonight, patchy fog, otherwise mostly cloudy. A passing rain shower is possible for north central MA, southern NH around midnight.

Tomorrow, even warmer, and more humid. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s inland, around 80 at the coast. A few clouds early tomorrow, but then we should see some partial clearing into the afternoon, allowing those temperatures to warm up. The shower/t’storm threat slides farther southward Sunday afternoon, but again, not a washout.

The humidity and the heat sticks around for the start of the work week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be stretching into the 90s, with dewpoints into the 70s. Monday looks drier of the two days, as an approaching cold front will be competing with the hot and humid airmass overhead by Tuesday afternoon, sparking up a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The shower/storm chance looms into Wednesday, but we are not tracking any washouts. Highs on Wednesday back into the mid 80s. Low 80s Thursday and less humid. Beautiful by next Friday with highs into the 70s! Refreshingly nice!