A soupy airmass creates quite a bit of fog this morning, allowing for a murky start to the day. While a few patches of drizzle are with us too, heavy showers are not. With that said, the roads are damp with wet leaves on them, and with the fog/drizzle in place, allow for some extra time for the morning commute. Other than a spot shower, much of the late morning and early afternoon hours are dry with a mild and muggy day ahead as temps run up into the mid to upper 60s.

Showers return by tomorrow morning with locally heavy rain possible, especially near the coast. Highs run in the low to mid 60s with rain tapering off mid to late afternoon.



Once the wet weather ends, we’ll lock in several dry days in a row. Thursday afternoon will be very nice as it’s mild, near 70, with returning sun and lowering humidity. Chillier air moves in Friday – Sunday, but it’s seasonable with some sunshine as highs max out in the mid 50s to low 60s. Nice overall.

How about Halloween? We’ll watch to see how quickly the next round of rain returns. If the pattern is a bit slower, then it’s overnight Monday-Tuesday, if the patterns a bit quicker, then we’ll be talking about afternoon/evening showers returning. It looks mild though with highs likely in the 60s.