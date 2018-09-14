Foggy Start, Sunshine Emerges For our Friday Afternoon

Patchy dense fog has reduced visibility for parts of the region, including the Merrimack Valley and southern NH, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory to be in effect through 8AM this morning.

Once the fog fizzles out, we’ll finally start to see some emerging sunshine by the afternoon with highs stretching into the low to mid 70s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected at the immediate coastline due to an onshore breeze.

Tonight, under partly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog, we’ll see lows slip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend is looking beautiful as a dome of high pressure keeps us pretty quiet over New England. We are expected to warm-up through Sunday with highs into the low 80s by the second half of the weekend. However, with Florence churning up high surf and battering waves at the coast, which has prompted a High Surf Advisory for the southern facing beaches along the south coast and the Islands through this evening.

To kick off the next work week, we start off dry and unseasonably warm with highs into the low 80s. The remnants of Florence will likely reach southern New England by Tuesday with heavy rain at times and breezy conditions. The rain exits by Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through allowing highs to only stretch into the upper 60s by Thursday.