You may have noticed the fog this morning along with the warmer temperatures. The fog will continue to lift out and the temperatures will continue to rise.

Winds will strengthen too with sustained wind out of the SW from 15-25 mph, and occasional gusts up to 35 mph. The warmth is also coupled up with shower chances, but we’re not tracking a washout by any means.

The timing for the showers will be late morning into the early afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, some sunshine will break out away from the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, allowing temperatures to jump into the low 60s inland.

A broken line of showers are possible later tonight as the cold front swings in, but these will be very isolated.

It will be mainly cloudy overnight into tomorrow morning’s commute. Our next round of rain arrives Monday afternoon and will be scattered through the evening commute. Highs for Monday will be slightly colder than today, but still unseasonably warm with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The showers exit just in time for Tuesday we’ll have a gusty northwest wind under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s, much closer to normal.

The 40s stick around for Wednesday. We bump up to 50 Thursday as a system passes to our south. A few showers return to the forecast by Friday. We’ll have to keep an eye on a system for Saturday that could pack a punch of wind and rain and depending on temperature could end as some snow showers late Saturday night. We still have time for that forecast to evolve so we’ll continue to keep you updated.