Foggy Start With a Few Showers In the Forecast

This evening, we’re already noticing patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots and that will likely fluctuate over the course of the overnight into Monday morning’s commute.

Before heading back to work, do not forget the umbrellas as showers will be hit or miss through the afternoon. Rain bands will first start off over the Cape and SE MA late Monday morning before jogging northwest farther inland and becoming spotty into the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be into the upper 70s for most under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings a slight warm-up with highs into the low 80s with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms, and humidity on the rise through midweek. Wednesday we will see highs stretch into the upper 80s, dewpoints into the upper 60s, with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the work week as comfortable air slides back into the region with dewpoints near 60 and highs close to seasonable, around 80° under plentiful sunshine.

Friday, showers are possible to slide in late, otherwise partly sunny with highs into the 80s. A slight shower threat Saturday, otherwise the rest of next weekend is looking dry. That’s great news since we only have two more full August weekends before we slide right into September…

In the meantime, take advantage of those nice summer days while you can!

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer