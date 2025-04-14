Ugh… what a weekend huh?



With the weekend now over, so is it’s weather. Good riddance! The cold rain and snow has moved on and in it’s wake, we have a taste of mid Spring over the next couple of days as highs head well into the 60s. Today is dry from start to finish with a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Tomorrow, it’ll still be mild, we’ll just track a few scattered showers at times. Not a washout though. The late-day scattered showers are with a cold front. On the other side of the front, winds pick up and temps will fall heading into Wednesday.



Wednesday is the chilliest of the week with a gusty breeze, but at least we’ll have sunshine. Temps do moderate back to near 60 by Friday and close to 70 on Saturday! While warm, we’ll also track some scattered showers Friday night, through Saturday. Easter Sunday looks seasonable, dry and breezy with highs in the mid 50s to near 60.