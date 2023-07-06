How about that pool/beach day we had yesterday?! Finally, right? If this is your vacation week, it was a rough start to it with complexes of showers and storms keeping it wet and overcast for long stretches, so the sun and the warmth yesterday was a welcomed change. Temps did reach the low 90s inland, while holding in the 80s near the coast. Today, it’ll be very similar.



While it is warm and humid today, and good beach/pool weather overall, just keep an eye to the sky for a brief passing showers/storm. They will be few and far between, with only 10-20% of the area picking up on one, but the will be out there. It’ll be coolest at the coast again this afternoon, but temps still run in the upper 70s to 80s there. Waves run 2 feet and water temps have warmed into the 60s to low 70s, so some nice hours on the beach are certainly in store today and again tomorrow.

Tomorrow won’t be much different, as highs run in the 80s to near 90. Warmest inland.

With the warmth, the hazy sun, and a stagnant air mass in place, ground level ozone may exceed unhealthy levels today near and north of Boston. Essex and Suffolk Counties have an air quality alert in place.

As we head into the weekend, a few pop-up storms will fire up with a better chance Sunday vs. Saturday. Still expect a lot of dry hours too with warmth and humidity in place. Temps by Sunday do trend back to the low to mid 80s after running in the upper 80s Saturday.