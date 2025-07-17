When I was a kid, a bubble gum commercial always touted that 4 out of 5 dentists approved of the company’s bubble gum (I think it was Trident). I’m not shilling bubble gum here in the blog…

…but I am here to say that four of the next five days will offer dry, comfortable air!

Look at that thing of beauty! Only Sunday will be muggy but the other three days will be summertime nirvana (in my opinion). That dry, snappy air is still several hours away as see on the regional dew point map:

Thankfully, that dry air located in Sudbury, Ontario is on the move and will come into New England on the heels of a cool front. As the front is sliding through New England it will likely pop a few isolated showers and storms–more likely northern New England than southern New England–this evening. The front will be well offshore (along with the muggy air) by Friday:

That map translates into these weather symbols and numbers:

It doesn’t get much better than that for a Friday in July. Bring it. We’ll get an encore on Saturday. Sunday is that lone muggy day and with the muggy air comes the risk of a few hit & miss showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, it’s a cameo and we see more great weather returning early next week:

Enjoy!

~JR