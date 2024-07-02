Today was an absolutely gorgeous day and we’ll do it again tomorrow… and really for the rest of the week. We have small isolated storm chances Thursday and Friday but neither are widespread and neither should impact firework shows those days.

The firework shows kick off tonight with Harbor Fest putting on a show at Long Wharf at 9:15 this evening. Temperatures will cool off quickly with low humidity in place, but we have a beautiful evening in store.

We have another gorgeous day on tap for tomorrow with more sun (this time filtered sunshine) and temperatures returning to the 80s.

Thursday temperatures are about this same, but it will be more humid. We’ll have a few isolated storms on Thursday but they’ll be hit and miss through the day — many will stay dry. Either way, by the time we get to fireworks time, those storms will fade away. If you’re out getting a spot on the Esplanade, there might be an isolated storm still at 5pm, but fizzling out by 8pm and after for both the Pops show and the fireworks that follow.