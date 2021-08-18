Higher humidity started moving back in yesterday, allowing for a warm and humid afternoon across the area as highs ran in the low to mid 80s. Today, temps again run in the mid 80s despite some more clouds at times. I do expect it to be mainly dry for much of the day as showers this afternoon are just isolated with the best chance for one, northwest of Boston. With dew points running in the 60s to near 70, it’ll feel muggy for sure.



Tomorrow, the rain chances increase as tropical moisture from the remnants of Fred. We’ll watch for embedded downpours capable of producing localized street flooding. We’ll also watch for a strong thunderstorm or two embedded with these tropical downpours. The highest risk of flash flooding will be northwest of 495, where the highest rain totals are likely.

While we’ll catch more humidity Friday and Saturday, other than a few isolated showers, we’ll also catch many dry hours as well.

The next weather issue on our plate may be the impact from Tropical Storms Henri. Henri is expected to become a hurricane over the next few days. While the track of Henri is likely south and east of us this weekend, it’s worth watching for a potential adjustment west. There are quite a few moving parts that’ll influence the steering of Henri and a pattern that produces a path farther west, would have move of an impact here. Tides are astronomically high around here this weekend, so even a close call would likely produce some coastal concerns of beach erosion, high surf and coastal flooding. Obviously, the closer it is, the more wind and rain would be possible too. Certainly worth keeping an eye out over the next few days. Most of the impacts here would be felt Sunday-Sunday night.