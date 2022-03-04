We’re waking up to a frigid feel to the air this Friday morning as temperatures run in the single digits and teens this morning. Fortunately, there’s not much wind outside and we’ll hold onto a lot of sunshine through the day. As temps head into the low to mid 30s, the afternoon won’t be too tough to take as light breezes and bright skies allow for a decent winter’s day.



Temps tomorrow bounce back into the low 40s with increasing clouds. We stay dry through the afternoon though.



A big change is on the way for Sunday as temps rocket up to near 60. However, the breeze will be gusty out of the southwest with showers in and out through the day. Not an all day washout, but certainly unsettled at times.







Monday and Tuesday are unsettled too. The highest chance of rain runs Monday afternoon – Tuesday morning. As colder air moves back, some wet snow may mix in early Tuesday before it tapers off.