Feeling that chill out there this morning? Temps are running several degrees below average as we kick off the day in the low to mid 20s. Factor in a little bit of a breeze, and wind chills are in the teens.

At least it’s a bright start despite the deep freeze, and that sunshine will help warm up up into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. Winds diminish too. Clouds do increase late.

Those clouds foreshadow the next storm to come on in, starting late overnight tonight. We’ll track a bit of snow and ice breaking out after midnight, mainly across northern Mass and Southern NH. While a coating to an inch of snow and ice is possible there, this will turn into mainly a rain event for a lot of us. A winter weather advisory is up for interior southern New England.

Mean time, heavy snow and sleet piles up in Ski Country. That’ll start tonight and linger into tomorrow night. Many ski areas across the northern half of VT, northern NH and the ski areas of Maine will pick up 10-18″ of snow.

Back down here, the table is set for a soaker of a Saturday and Saturday night as are area of low pressure and a lot of moisture move in. That drive in a steady rain that features downpours late in the day, through the evening. All said and down, 2-3″ of rain is expected. A flood watch is up.

We’ll dry out Sunday and Monday, although it’ll be cool and breezy with highs in the lower 40s.