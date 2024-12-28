A weather system is heading in to our area with freezing rain possible overnight.

Temperatures have already dropped below freezing for much of the area ahead of a warm front that arrives Saturday morning.

Although the rain is expected to be light, it will likely freeze on any untreated surface overnight where temps remain below freezing.

Icing is likely, especially NW of Boston as showers move in and cold air holds strong at the surface. About 0.01-0.10 of ice is possible.

Temperatures do increase tomorrow with the arrival of the warm front, so any icing that occurs should melt around midday.

If you need to head out early, check your 7Weather app and see if temperatures are below freezing. If that’s true and it’s raining outside, expect there to be some ice, especially on untreated surfaces.