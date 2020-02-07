Freezing Rain, Rain and Whipping Winds

A dreary pattern kicks off this Friday morning with fog, drizzle and interior freezing drizzle. Near and northwest of 495, temps hold near freezing through the morning, allowing for slick spots on untreated surfaces. Drizzle yields to heavier showers late morning into early this afternoon as a rapidly strengthening area of low pressure tracks right through southern New England.

As that area of low pressure tracks through, a warm front lifts north and temps spike into the 50s near/south of the Pike. Temps north stay chilly, in the 30s. The same locations that see the mild air surge in, also see high winds surge in.

A high wind warning and wind advisory is in place for parts of southern New England.

The strongest winds will be across the Cape and Islands, gusts 60-70mph there. Farther north, the winds won’t be as strong, but do strengthen later today. The below images are a couple of the forecast models and their wind gust projections. Finding middle ground on them, I’d expect a few gusts 40-50mph around Boston, 50-60mph across Plymouth County and 60-70mph across the Cape and Islands.