Good Sunday morning! We have some treacherous conditions to talk about for tonight.

First, we’ll be quiet during the day today. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds and no real wind. It’s after about 8/9 p.m. tonight that the freezing rain is set to begin.

Everyone outside of southeastern Massachusetts is at risk for some ice accretion.

The freezing rain changes over to plain rain overnight from the south to the north. Road conditions should be primarily ice-free for the morning commute as temperatures will be rising into at least the mid to upper 30s by then.

There may be a break in the rain by 6/7 a.m., but more rain showers will roll in mid morning and will push from the west to the east through the afternoon.

High temperatures on Monday will top off in the mid to upper 40s and it could be a little breezy at times.

Be careful Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute! Temperatures will come crashing down to the 20s, meaning any water on the roads will freeze up. There will have to be a lot of salt on the roads for the Tuesday morning commute for it to go smoothly. Even Tuesday afternoon we’ll only reach the upper 20s, so untreated roads will be icy all day. The wind gusting to over 30-35 mph will make it feel like the single digits and the teens all day long.

Wednesday will still be breezy with lows near 20 and highs in the low 30s. We’re tracking some chances for some snow showers for New Year’s Day on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.