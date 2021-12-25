A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 1PM for Boston, Norwood, Foxboro and along the North Shore to Cape Ann and Gloucester, until 7pm for central MA including Worcester and Fitchburg as well as parts of the Merrimack Valley. For southern NH, the advisory remains in place until 7am Sunday morning since another batch of wintry precip is possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

We’ll see the line of freezing rain to plain rain continue to lift slight northward through midday, but areas northwest will likely still have light freezing drizzle through the early afternoon so be sure to be cautious on your Christmas Day travels.

What makes freezing rain so dangerous is that it’s precipitation that looks like rain, but it freezes on contact. The roads or sidewalks may look just wet when in fact, it’s a light coating of ice.

We get a break in the precipitation around dinner time and into the early evening before another batch of scattered wintry precipitation moves in for northern MA into southern NH as early as 10pm.

Expect lingering showers into early Sunday morning, switching over to light snow ahead of daybreak Sunday morning. Drier conditions under mostly cloudy skies for Sunday afternoon.

It’s a dry start to the final week of 2021. A few showers in the forecast by midweek and even for the final day of 2021.