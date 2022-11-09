Feeling the chill this morning? You’re not alone, in one of the colder starts to the season, temps this morning run in the mid 20s to mid 30s across much of Southern New England. A stark contrast to what we experienced just a couple of days ago.



At least it’s clear, at least it’s quiet, as sunshine and lighter winds win out today with highs in 50-55 range. The wind will be a bit lighter too, so overall a pretty good November day despite a bit of a chill.





Tomorrow, we warm up, back into the mid 60s while staying dry.



Friday and Saturday, highs head for 70, however, clouds increase Friday and rain moves in the late afternoon across central Mass and then across eastern Mass by the evening as the remnants from Nicole move up the coast. Friday night and Saturday morning will be wet with gusty winds and embedded downpours. 1-2″ of rain is possible with gusts past 40mph along the South Coast and SE Mass.

The pattern turns cool again by Sunday and that chillier air has staying power next week.