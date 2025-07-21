In the wake of the scattered severe storms last evening, the high humidity gets flushed out for a few days. In fact, today and tomorrow, the dew points will drop back into the 40s, offering a fresh feel to the air. Highs near 80 too to go along with that pristine feel to the air.

Tonight, we’ll catch a bit of a September vibe as temps drop off quickly. By daybreak tomorrow, we’re back into the mid to upper 40s in the cooler burbs to near 60 in the city.



Tomorrow afternoon looks great too as sunshine sparkles. With an area of high pressure over us, winds will be lighter with the sea breeze having an easier time moving in. Temps tomorrow run in the low to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Wednesday starts cool with a warmer afternoon as highs push back into the mid 80s.

Heat and humidity make a comeback Thursday and peak Friday. In fact, Friday will likely be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few storms are possible late Friday.

It won’t be as hot over the weekend, but still warm and humid with a few scattered storms.