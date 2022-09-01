Whoosh… and just like that, we’re into September and we’re into a crisp feel to the air over the next couple of days. September can offer some very fine weather across the region, and the next couple of days will surely be an example of that.



Mostly sunny skies win out today as a gusty breeze develops, pushing 20-25mph at times. Dew points fall into the 40s as highs head into the upper 70s to low 80s. A great start to a new month for sure. Pretty close to seasonable levels too.







Tonight, winds diminish and temps fade fast, dropping into the 40s in the coolest burbs, holding near 60 in Boston. The rebound will be nice tomorrow afternoon as highs push to 75-80 inland, and hold in the low 70s at the coast with a sea breeze. It’ll be a bright day too as mostly sunny skies win out.





The weekend starts great with highs in the low 80s Saturday as low humidity continues. While we won’t track any wet weather Saturday, we will late Sunday afternoon with a few scattered afternoon storms. That being said, a good chunk of the day is dry with highs running 85-90, the warmest of the 7 day forecast. It’ll be muggy too.





Labor Day is much cooler, in the low 70s with a few showers possible.