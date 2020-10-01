Fresh Air Starts October

Fresh air to start a fresh month with low humidity and sunshine kicking off this Thursday morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs run in the low to mid 70s with low humidity continuing.

Temps fade back to seasonable levels this weekend as a dry, classic, early October weather settles in. We’ll border the weekend with a couple rain chances though, one tomorrow afternoon and one on Monday.

Scattered showers move in tomorrow afternoon, but will not be drought busting for sure. Most towns pick up a tenth of an inch or less.

What those light showers will do though, is drop the temps from their midday highs around 65-70 to 55-60 by late afternoon.

Once the showers move out, fantastic weather moves in for the weekend. Nice crisp air for those crisp apples you go and pick.