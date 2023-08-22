Whoosh! Just like that, the slightly higher humidity is gone as refreshing northerly breezes take over this morning. That breeze is behind a cold front that came through late yesterday/last night with the scattered downpours that rolled through. The rain, now well off our coast this morning, won’t return to the forecast until Thursday evening.



That’ll leave us nice and dry the next few days with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. The forecast is almost a cut and paste from this afternoon, to tomorrow afternoon as temps run low to mid 70s coast to upper 70s to 80 inland. All and all, superb weather the next couple of days with low humidity and comfortable cool overnights.

Clouds start to increase Thursday afternoon and as a warm front approaches us, we’ll likely track scattered showers and storms with localized downpours Thursday night, into early Friday morning. A few scattered showers and storms will be with us Friday afternoon, into the weekend, but likely be hit or miss with plenty of dry hours mixed in there too. Temps remain near/below average for the time of year as highs hover in the 70s.