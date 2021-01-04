Fresh Snow, Slick Start

A coating to a couple inches of snow fell last evening and overnight, allowing for a fresh winter’s scene this morning as snow blankets the ground. While not a big storm, residual moisture on the ground, combined with temps at or below freezing, is allowing for icy spots on some untreated surfaces.

This afternoon, aside from a few spotty rain showers across the Cape, the forecast dries out for many of us. With highs in the mid to upper 30s, icy spots won’t be an issue, although patchy black ice likely reforms tonight.

Winds today will be strongest across the Cape and Islands.

Tomorrow, it’ll be chilly and cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers backing in. Rain showers will be felt across the Cape and islands while the best chance for snow will be across eastern Mass away from the Cape. A spotty coating-1/2″ possible, but again, not a big storm for us. The rest of the week looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 30s to near 40.