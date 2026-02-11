Another dose of snow dropped 1.5-3.0″ for many overnight with localized 4-6″ amounts from Cape Ann, into southern NH. As we clean up from the latest snowy scene, Mother Nature will help us out as temps nudge up to 40 this afternoon, the warmest day we’ve had in almost 3 weeks. It’ll be breezy too, with gusts running near 30mph. Some of the incoming snow reports this morning are below.





While it turns a bit colder to end the week and start the weekend, it won’t be the Arctic air we’ve had in place recently. Highs will run in the 30s with lows in the teens. Overall, a good weekend for those outdoor winter sports.



Monday, we’ll watch to see how close a developing storm to our south gets. If it’s far enough north, we could deal with more snow. It’s also possible is suppressed enough, that’ll it’ll spare us from much impact here.