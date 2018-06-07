Friday: Finally Feels Like Summer

After an early spring-like start to the week with highs in the 50s, we finally broke into 70s today for most locations, 60s along the Cape & Islands. Tonight, we’ll see a slow and gradual clearing of the skies, but remaining comfortable with lows into the 50s.

Friday features mostly sunny skies and high temperatures stretching into the low 80s. A seabreeze will likely develop along the immediate coastline as the gradient between the ocean temperature and the air temperature along with a relatively calm wind, that seabreeze will likely kick in by the afternoon. Elsewhere, we will have a westerly wind around 5 mph.

Saturday features another day near 80 under mostly sunny skies inland, a few more clouds developing along the southern coast late in the day. There’s still a chance that a few showers skim the southeastern coast of New England, but most of the weather models hint at the showers narrowly missing as a stationary front settles just to the south of the region.

Sunday will be slightly cooler as the wind direction shifts to out of the north, but we will still see more sun than clouds with highs into the mid 70s. Dewpoints remain on the low-side, allowing for an absolutely beautiful and comfortable for any of your outdoor weekend plans.

On the flip-side, with little chances for rain over the next 4-days, those still suffering with seasonal allergies will still need to carry their tissues with them as the pollen count remains steady into the start of the next work week.

Speaking of the following work week, the pattern keeps us warmer with highs in the 70s and relatively quiet until the later half of the week when a front brings a chance for a few thunderstorms next Thursday.