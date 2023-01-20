Well, it was quite the burst of snow that got going for a couple hours late last night, dropping a quick 2-3″ north of Boston and some treacherous travel near and north of the Route 2 corridor. With morning temps still running around freezing across northern Mass and southern NH, expect a slow and slick start for the morning commute.



Patchy light snow and drizzle early this morning will become a more widespread light, to at times moderate, snow after 9am and lingers through the afternoon. The rain/snow line will also slide south and east through the day, producing flakes again in Boston, and for many towns down the I-95 stretch southwest of the city by this afternoon.

While the snow won’t reach the intensity of last night, it will accumulate. Many locations through the day pick up an additional coating to a couple inches, with a few localized higher totals near and northwest of 495. That’s also where the slickest travel will be. Again, this map below is ADDITIONAL snow today, not the storm total.

Snow showers tapers off early this evening and as temps slide back below freezing. Watch for areas of refreeze/black ice.



In terms of coastal flooding… winds are out northeast this morning. While not overly strong, 20-30mph gusts, an onshore wind with a tide astronomically on the higher side, will produce minor coastal flooding for parts of eastern Mass mid to late morning around the 9am high tide.

The weekend looks dry during the daylight hours, however, by Sunday night we track the next storm. Sunday night into Monday morning looks mostly like rain around 495, east toward the coast. The best chance for significant snow will be across Ski Country with this one. In fact, the pattern looks good for Ski Country the next couple weeks as many resorts will pick up over 2 feet of snow in the next 15 days as an active pattern continues.