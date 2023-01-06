When will this rainy pattern end? When the snow begins. As we enter day 4 of this unsettled pattern, rain and snow break out across the region, with most locations picking up either rain or snow by 9am. As precipitation becomes steady, the rain/snow line that starts out near 495, creeps east to southeast through the day. Even in Boston, flakes mix in at times, even ending as some snow. Southeastern Mass does staying mostly rain. Most of the rain and snow is done with by 7pm, with the exception of some lingering snow showers across northeast Mass/Seacoast of NH.

Accumulations will be limited to slushy coatings around Boston, a coating-1″ just west of the city and a widespread 1-3″ northwest of I-95. Where snow is steady, expect some slick roads at times, especially near and northwest of 495. This evening, as temps slide below freezing for many, watch for some icy spots on untreated surfaces.

Dry air? Finally getting back into that over the weekend with seasonable temps. Saturday features more clouds with temps in the low 40s, while Sunday is a bit colder, in the 30s, but with more sunshine. Monday and Tuesday look good too.