Friday Flakes Flying

While the south coast picked up 2-5″ of snow yesterday afternoon, many of us are waking up to about an inch of snow on the ground early this Friday morning. Patches of light to briefly moderate snow move in and out through the day, linger into tonight and taper off predawn tomorrow. While the snow lingers, from 6am on today, most locations pick up an additional 2-4″ of snow by tomorrow morning, yielding a to a widespread 3-6″ total accumulation for the storm. Main roads will be mainly wet through the day, while secondary roads are occasionally slick, especially this evening across eastern Mass as the sun sets and steady light snow lingers.

The weekend looks great for outdoor winter sports from ice skating on that backyard rink, to skiing to the sledding hills. Highs near the freezing mark with the brighter of the two days on Sunday.