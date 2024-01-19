Lighter winds kick off this Friday morning, so the bite to the air isn’t quite as strong as it was over the past couple of mornings. With that said, it’s still cold as we await the chance for flakes to fly later today with highs maxing out near 30 degrees.



The brunt of the storm misses to our south today, with 3-6″ amounts reserved for the mid-Atlantic. Locally, a few flurries and snow showers break out this afternoon with steadiest snow likely across parts of Southeast Mass.

As winds become more north to northeast later today, the cold air passing over the relatively warmer ocean waters, will help enhance the moisture and instability to the air. That means some heavier bursts of snow are possible across parts of Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands this afternoon and early this evening. Since the atmosphere aloft is quite cold, the snow will have a bit of a fluff factor to it, so it doesn’t take much to produce 2-3″ of snow, which is possible near Route 3 and Route 6, especially in southern Plymouth County and the western half of the Cape. We’ll watch for some reduced visibility and slick travel from time to time during the evening commute in those locations.

In the wake of the flakes, a bitter breeze develops tonight and will start tomorrow. Early Saturday morning basketball with the kids? It’ll be a quick scamper from the car to the gym as wind chills run 0 to -10 in the morning.

Overall, the weekend is cold, with highs near 20 on Saturday and in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday. Lows will fall into the single digits and lower teens.