Today was hot, but we’re about to turn up the heat and humidity even more for Friday. Personally, I think today was a classic hot summer day. Temperatures topped out around 90° for most of us and there was a little stickiness to the air but it wasn’t extreme. To help, we had a nice little breeze to keep the air moving. This will all change tomorrow as we back the wind down and bring the temperature and humidity up. As the humidity increases overnight, it will give us a warm and muggy night, followed by a hot and humid day tomorrow.

Air temperatures tomorrow will climb to the middle 90s and challenge records across the area. I don’t think it’s a shoe-in that we’ll set records but we’ll be close at least. Factor in the humidity tomorrow and feels like temperatures will climb to near 100°, perhaps as high as 103° at times.

We’ll start off the day dry, then in the later afternoon and early evening, bring a few storms to the mix. They will be scattered, so not everyone will see a storm, but for those that do, it’ll have the potential to bring some heavy rain, downpours and perhaps even be a strong or severe storm with the heat and humidity that will be in place. On the back side of these storms, will be a very nice weekend — especially Saturday!

Saturday morning may start off a little muggy, but we’ll be working in drier air through the day and we’ll see the humidity decrease. It won’t fall to the levels of Monday and Tuesday of this week, but at least on the lower end of sticky and muggy. It will feel nice. Temperatures will reach the 80s inland under a lot of sunshine. An onshore breeze will keep the coast in the 70s.

Sunday is a cooler day and a cloudier day. We’ll start off Sunday dry, and much like Friday, bring storms to the mix in the afternoon and evening. It’s much the same where not everyone will see a storm and it won’t ruin your entire Sunday, but if you have outdoor plans, just know you may have to dodge a storm or two in the afternoon and early evening.