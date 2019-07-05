Friday Scorcher, Saturday PM Storms

We’re tracking yet another hot one today as we continue to cruise into the holiday weekend. We remain dry today, but that will change tomorrow afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

If you’re trying to beat the heat today by heading to the local beaches, the South Coast and the Cape and Islands will be the coolest due to an onshore southerly breeze off of the cooler ocean waters. Otherwise, those typical eastward facing beaches could stretch into the mid to upper 80s.

With the heat and the humidity the next few days, we still want to remind everyone of how dangerous the heat can be:

The humidity crests on Saturday afternoon when the dewpoints will be in the mid 70s (that’s tropical-like). It will be muggy and mild overnight tonight, with temperatures only slipping into the low 70s. We’ll see increasing cloud cover into early Saturday morning.

Expect a few downpours by mid-afternoon for central MA and southern NH (between 2PM and 4PM), with those moving from west to east, heading into the Greater Boston area between 5PM and 7PM.

An impeding cold front from the northwest will clash with this humid airmass, setting up scattered t’storms and some heavy downpours at times. It will not be a complete washout, but it will certainly be something to keep an eye on for your outdoor plans.

Cooler Sunday, but at least it will be much more comfortable compared to the past few days. We’re back into the summer-like heat by the next work week.