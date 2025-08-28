A theme for Summer 2025 has been a parade of cool fronts. These fronts have been able to prevent excessive stretches (7+ days) of hot humid weather, especially here in August. Also of note for these fronts is that they (the fronts) haven’t been getting “stuck” near the coast and prolong clouds showers and storms for several days. The summer season is when out cool fronts normally move the slowest but not so this summer. We are tracking yet another fast-moving cool front for New England on Friday:

This front, while relatively fast-moving, will need the entire day to get east of New England. That means we’ll have the chance of hit-n-miss showers and storms really at any time on Friday but it won’t rain all day (far from that).

I do think the afternoon into the early evening hours (2pm-8pm) will offer a higher chance of scattered storms versus other dayparts (IE morning/late evening hours). Here is a snapshot of the storm coverage around 5pm on Friday:

Scattered but also areas of just partly sunny skies. A bit humid for the day with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s. After this front clears the coast mid Friday evening, skies will clear out just in time for the Holiday Weekend!

The weather will be stellar across all of the region for all three days so any and all sorts of outdoor plans will be A-OK.

Enjoy and be safe! ;o)

~JR