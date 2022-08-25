The heat made a comeback today with temperatures climbing to 90° for a lot of us. Even Boston made it to 86° today before the sea breeze kicked in during the afternoon.

Today we had a “dry” heat with many towns that hit 90° today having dew points fall into the 50s. It was still muggy on the coast though. Tomorrow it will be hot and humid for everyone. We’ll push the upper 80s right to the coast line and everyone will be sticky and muggy humidity-wise. Then we’ll bring some storms back in the afternoon that will break the heat and humidity for the weekend. With the heat and humidity in place, some of those storms could be strong and severe. Best chance is in the yellow shaded area north and west of 128 but it’s still possible in the green shaded area.

Storms will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue on and off through the evening. Scattered storms will be around from about 1-10pm. The biggest threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts. They will also produce a lot of lightning and heavy downpours, but those alone aren’t enough to constitute a severe storm.

Behind the front will be fantastic weather this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are almost carbon-copy days. Both will feature partly cloudy skies with a VERY small chance of a shower inland. It’s about a 5-10% chance so I wouldn’t change any outdoor plans I had. In fact, I’d still try to make some. Temperatures will be cooler on the coast line with a sea breeze, but inland temperatures will climb to around 80°.