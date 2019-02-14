Friday Warm-up Featuring A Few Rain Showers

Before we talk about Friday’s forecast, we have to talk about your Valentine’s evening forecast.

If you have plans this evening, bundle up, but at least we have no threat for more snow or showers- those at least hold off until tomorrow.

However, if you’re still looking for plans this Valentine’s Day, why not go to the places that are the most romantic in New England (according to a recent poll). The two spots in New England are Burlington, VT and Portsmouth, NH. Want to know the reasons why? Check out Meteorologist Josh Wurster’s posts on Twitter: @joshwurster_

Now to your Friday forecast. The morning commute remains dry, even though we could see still a few slick spots on back roads and some sidewalks due to some refreezing overnight into tomorrow morning. We warm-up into Friday afternoon along with the threat for some scattered rain showers. Highs stretch to near 50°. A few showers could be on the heavier side during the afternoon and early evening commute.

For your weekend plans, we’re tracking a cool down (to seasonable conditions), along with the return to sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Monday features a slight chance for flurries during the morning commute, followed by dry and sun-filled Tuesday, and then another round of evening snow showers Wednesday into early Thursday, with Thursday featuring more of a wintry mix, so we will continue to keep an eye on that as we get closer.