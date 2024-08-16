Friday is going to be a much nicer day compared to your stormy Thursday.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be variable clouds throughout the day, but we do stay rain-free. It will be slightly humid, but not oppressively so with dew points in the mid 60s for most.

Overnight, it’ll be muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Saturday will be more of the same. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be a couple degrees cooler at the Cape and the coast. Humidity will still be noticeable.

Sunday will be another day with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We have likely chances for thunderstorms on Monday. It’ll be oppressively humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday, still in the 70s with chances for more rain, mainly in the morning. We dry out mid next week.