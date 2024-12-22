Brr! The frigid, arctic air is finally here, and it will stick around for the beginning of the week. After that, highs warm back up and we’ve got some chances for snow.

Most of us woke up to temperatures in the single digits earlier this morning, but even with a light wind that feels like it’s below zero. Highs will only reach the upper teens and low 20s Sunday, but that’ll feel 10 degrees colder than it really is due to a light breeze.

Most of us will be bright and dry Sunday, however if you’re near the Cape, there may be some on-and-off light ocean-effect snow showers that could lead to some spotty coatings there.

Overnight into Monday morning, the temperatures will drop again. Lows will again get down to the single digits, but that’ll feel like it’s near zero degrees. Bundle up Monday morning!

Highs for Monday will again be well below-average only reaching the mid to upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny once again.

Christmas Eve on Tuesday, there’s a chance for more widespread snow in the Berkshires, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. However, for central and eastern Massachusetts, just a chance for some spotty, hit-or-miss light snow showers. Those could lead to some spotty coatings. Otherwise, highs Christmas Eve won’t be as brutally cold in the low to mid 30s. It’ll be warmer on the Cape so they could instead see an isolated rain shower.

Christmas Day looks great for most. While there may be some spotty rain or snow showers on the Cape, the rest of us will be dry and partly sunny. Highs will top off in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s. Saturday: more clouds than sun and highs near 40 degrees.

Happy Holidays!