It’s pretty much a copy and paste forecast today from yesterday with lows below 0 in the colder suburbs and highs maxing out in the lower 20s.







A reinforcing shot of colder air comes in tonight, and that will kick up the wind a bit, gusting 20-25mph. With a breeze in place and temps heading back to near 0, wind chills will run -10 to -20 late tonight and tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow only recover into the mid to upper teens.



The cold will hold into the weekend with temps struggling to make it much past 20 degrees.



Of course, the big question is what happens with the Sunday storm. While last weekends storm uniformly dropped a ton of snow for all of us, this one will feature a much sharper gradient of snowfall from northwest to southeast.

The highest risk of heavy snow does favor southeast Mass, where we’ll also have the highest winds. Probabilities of 6″+ of snow is below… you can see that sharp drop off the farther northwest you go.

Coastal winds gust 40-60+mph with the strongest late-day/evening Sunday. Those winds are out of the north/northeast, making the north to northeast facing shores of the South Shore/Cape and Islands most susceptible to coastal flooding. With a surge projected around 1.5-2.5 feet, and tides on the astronomical high side, minor to moderate coastal flooding and big waves are likely. Even if the snow is light/just offshore, the winds at the coast will be strong. That’s thanks to the coastal low being very strong to our south and the high to the north parked in place. It’s the pressure difference that drives the wind, and there will be a big difference.

What snow we get tapers off predawn Monday and we’ll watch temps drift up toward the freezing mark.