Good Sunday morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s with highs into the low 30s this afternoon. We’ll have clouds around today, even after the snow exits by 9/10 a.m. The wind won’t be too bad.

If you’re headed to Gillette today, make sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 20s again in Foxboro.

Monday starts dry and absolutely frigid cold! Lows will drop to the single digits with highs in the low 20s.

Chances for snow begin in the late afternoon with snow becoming completely widespread by Monday evening.

The snow continues overnight but exits early Tuesday morning.

The rest of Tuesday will be partly sunny and not quite as frigid. Lows start in the teens with highs in the low 30s. Tuesday night we’ve got our next chance for rain and a mix and that’ll translate to plain rain for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: rain ends with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 40s. Thursday: 30 to low 40s and partly sunny. We’re tracking more chances for rain Friday and Saturday.