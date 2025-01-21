With fresh snow in place, clear skies and light winds, temps tumbled overnight and many locations kick off the morning near or below 0. While Boston stayed well above 0, in the city, the breeze does push those wind chills close to near 0.

The cold holds this afternoon with highs near 20 as clouds increase. Pretty much a rinse and repeat pattern for tomorrow in terms of how it feels and where we are temperature wise.

It stays dry through the end of the week as highs moderate back to near 30 Thursday, into the weekend. Nice for outdoor winter sports as winds stay fairly light.