Frigid Friday, Flakes Fly This Weekend

A Frigid Friday feel kicks the morning off as air temps start the day in the single digits and teens and wind chills run below zero thanks to a 10mph breeze. Below is a snap shot of the 5am wind chills which will hover around the same levels through 8am.

This afternoon, sunshine warms us up into the mid 20s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, temps are similar with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be fairly light to start the weekend, so despite the chill, it’ll be a good day to hit the local ski slopes or sledding hills.

Saturday night into Sunday, patchy light snow and mixed sleet/freezing and rain move in. The best chance for mixing with sleet and freezing rain will be south of the Pike. Rain mixes in along the coast of Southeast Mass. It’s not a big storm, but a coating to a couple inches of snow and sleet with be enough to create some slick spots.

The pattern is active next week with snow/mix moving back in Tuesday and another storm arriving Thursday.