An arctic front will pass later this evening allowing temperatures to dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Wind chills will be even colder than that, hovering around 0 for most of the area overnight tonight.

By Friday afternoon conditions will be a little better with highs reaching the mid to upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The weekend should be much more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but could come with a chance of showers both days.

Rain and snow showers and even some light snow accumulation is possible Saturday, with a clipper system expected Sunday night with even more light snow.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather Team as we deal with this winter weather in Southern New England.