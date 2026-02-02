Happy Monday everyone! We’ve got a quiet, but cold week ahead before dangerously cold wind chills settle in this weekend.

Overnight lows will get down close to zero tonight, which is so cold that even with a light wind, that’ll still feel like it’s below zero Tuesday morning for most of us.

I suggest layering on all of the winter gear that you own! The afternoon won’t be as bad, though, with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday looks pretty similar! We’ll hit the single digits in the morning with afternoon temperatures topping off near 30 degrees. Skies will be bright, but a breeze will make it feel only like the 20s in the afternoon. Thursday will feature a few more clouds with lows in the single digits and highs only in the upper 20s. Friday will be cloudier ahead of our next chance for some snow in the evening. Otherwise, single digits to 20s again.

This weekend we’ll see one of the coldest shots of Arctic air we’ve seen this season! Saturday, we continue with the snow chances. Another threat is the brutal cold in combination with gusty winds. Temperatures will stay in the teens throughout the day with gusts over 30 mph. However, Saturday night into Sunday morning, lows near zero in combination with strong winds will yield wind chills in the negative 20s. That’s the dangerous cold.

Sunday looks dry but still dangerously cold and windy. Highs will reach the teens but with the wind, feels-like temperatures stay in the single digits. Monday the strong winds diminish to more of a breeze but it’ll still be frigid with lows near zero and highs near 20 degrees. Stay tuned!