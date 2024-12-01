We’re looking at some cold air settling into Massachusetts this week with especially-frigid low temperatures for this time of year.

Today is day one of the noticeable cooldown. Highs will only top off in the mid to upper 30s, and with a slight breeze at times, that’ll feel like the low to mid 30s during the warmest part of the day.

Tonight will be one of those frigid cold nights. Most of us are facing early-morning temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s under clear skies. Bundle up as you head out the door for work in the morning!

Tomorrow, temperatures will be similar but it won’t be quite as breezy which will help it feel slightly warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be bright and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s after cold morning temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s again.

Our next chances for some rain and snow roll in Wednesday night.

Once again, the closer to southeastern Massachusetts you are the greater your chance for rain and a mix. The farther north and west you are the greater the chance for snow since that’s where temperatures will be colder. But again, that’s primarily for Wednesday night. During the day it’ll be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The most widespread rain and snow lasts through the morning, and it becomes more scattered as Thursday progresses.

Highs will again reach the upper 30s and low 40s on Thursday. This system is called an Alberta Clipper, which is just an area of low pressure that originates from over Alberta, Canada. Historically it can bring some light snowfall totals, although it’s too early to say what’ll exactly happen this week.

Friday will be dry but bitter cold. Highs will be in the low 30s, but with a whipping wind, that’ll only feel like the 20s during the warmest part of the day. Saturday will feel just as cold.