Deep snow, clear skies and light winds and we’re off to a frigid start to kick off this fresh workweek. As we head back to school and back to work, you’ll certainly want to let the car warm up for a bit as temperatures have plummeted to their lowest levels this winter for many towns and cities outside of Boston. In fact, the coldest spots are running near -10 for an air temperature as of 7am. Better yet, test start your car early, just to make sure it’ll start as the cold at this level can be tough on those batteries.



Temps do rebound nicely this afternoon as highs recover into the upper 20s. Winds will be light, so despite how cold it is this morning, it’ll turn out to be a nice winter day and great for sledding or after school ski lessons.



It’s cold tonight, single digits and teens before rebounded back into the 30s in the afternoon. We stay dry tomorrow.



The milder trend continues through Thursday as showers start to break out Thursday afternoon northwest of 495. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday morning, however, that rain may change to freezing rain and sleet during Friday as colder air moves back in. We’ll keep an eye on that forecast. While it’s not a nor’easter, the potential is there for slick travel as temps go back below freezing. The weekend looks cold and dry.