Frigid Start, Nice Recovery Today… Weekend Storm Ahead

Clear skies, little wind, and some snow on the ground, all coming together to set up a chilly overnight last night and a frigid start to this Wednesday morning. Temps bottomed out not much above 0 northwest of Boston, but stayed near 20 in the urban heat island of the city. It’s a big spread from Boston to the burbs, but typical on this type of set-up.

We all warm up nicely this afternoon with temps in the lower to middle 30s, light winds and a ton of sunshine.

Temps continue to climb tomorrow, into the mid 40s as dry air stays in place. That dry air runs through Friday but loses it’s grip by the weekend as rain and snow moves in Saturday late afternoon, into Sunday morning. With a track too close to, if not over New England, it’s going to be tough to hold cold enough air in place for snow across eastern Mass. As of now, it looks like mainly rain inside 495 with the highest risk of snow across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, Berkshires and Ski County.