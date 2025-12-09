Once again, fresh arctic air kicks off this Tuesday morning with temps running in the single digits above and below 0 for many. Where there is snow on the ground, northwest of 495, many locations are start off below 0 this morning. At least there’s not much of a wind outside, so we have that going for us.

Skies are bright this morning with increasing clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs gradually recover into the mid 20s by mid afternoon and near 30 this evening. It won’t be nearly as cold tonight with southwesterly winds kicking in. We may catch a passing snow shower or too tonight, with the chance of a rain shower near the south coast.

Tomorrow is generally quiet for the morning commute with some rain/snow showers by the afternoon. The best shot of some snow will be across the higher terrain of central Mass, points west. 495 to the coast, it’ll be mild enough for mainly rain with temps in the low to mid 40s for much of eastern Mass.

Colder that average air comes back Thursday and lasts through the weekend. We’ll catch a few flurries or a snow showers Saturday with another chance for perhaps most widespread snow on Sunday, pending the track of a wave of low pressure.