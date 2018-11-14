Frigid Tonight, First Snow of the Season Thursday Night

Get ready for a big drop in temperatures tonight and then, all eyes look towards Thursday night/Friday morning’s wintry precipitation, including our first snowfall of the season.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the 95-corridor, and SE MA, where a slippery travel is expected due to a combination of rain/snow/sleet mixing through early Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for areas west of the 95-corridor where plowable snow is expected.

The majority of our Thursday is dry! Now, here’s what you need to know in terms of timing, travel impacts, and snowfall accumulation expected with this tricky forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.

We start off mainly clear Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s, so you will need to layer up before you head out the door for that morning commute.

By the afternoon, clouds start to increase ahead of the precipitation that is advancing northward across the mid-Atlantic states.

By the evening commute, still dry, but for your Thursday night plans, anywhere between 8PM – 10PM is when the snow arrives.

The rain/snow line will continue to lift northward as the system propels to the north and our winds switch to out of the SE. With the switchover to the southeasterly wind, that will bring in warmer conditions along the coast, eating away at the snowfall totals for the coastal communities, which are expected to see at least a coating to an inch just inside the 495-corridor. Farther inland and the higher elevations, expect a good 3-5″ of snow just west of the 495-corridor and and for the Worcester Hills.

By Friday morning at 5AM, most of the sleet to freezing rain is confined to the interior, north and west of the Route 2 corridor. Pockets of heavy downpours possible long the Cape and Islands, with the rest of the region seeing steady rain for Friday morning’s commute.

With rain continuing into early Friday afternoon, the rest of the weekend forecast looks before our next chance for a few showers return early Monday. Keeping an eye on the temperatures as a slight chance for some snow flurries mixing in Monday morning, with the rest of the 7-day dry and cold.