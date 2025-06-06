Summer session was on full blast yesterday as many towns and cities easily achieved their hottest day of the year so far. Although the official reading (At Logan Airport) fell just shy of 90 for Boston, plenty of parts of the city away from the waters edge hit it and most towns and cities just off the coast achieved low to mid 90s for highs. A summer scorcher for sure.

Today, we’re off to a warm and humid start with temps near 70. A few early morning storms run through northern Mass and southern NH before we turn our attention to additional afternoon storms. Highs peak today in the low to mid 80s by noon inland, 70s coast, then they start sliding back into the 60s to low 70s by late afternoon. Storms that fire this afternoon will be capable of localized downpours and damaging wind gusts. The highest risk for the severe weather and street flooding downpours favors north of the Pike and west of I-95.

While rainfall totals will vary from this map below, it does show how highly variable the numbers will be, and overall highlights the highest risk areas for downpours, being in central and western Mass north of the Pike, and interior NH.

Saturday is not a washout from start to finish, but we’ll deal with scattered showers and storms. Sunday is better with less humidity.