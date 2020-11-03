From the 40s to 70!

Election Day has arrived! If you haven’t cast your ballot make sure you get out tonight. Skies will stay clear so you won’t need rain gear, but you will need a winter jacket, hat, and gloves if you need to wait in line outside. Thankfully winds will die down, but temperatures will still be chilly — dropping into the low 30s.

As a matter of fact, weather has never really been a factor on Election Day since 1992 when rain was falling for the Clinton-Bush face off. Ever since there’s been no precipitation and temperatures have been fairly mild. The only cold year was 2012 for Obama-Romney with temperatures similar to today.

Ready for a warm up? Well the 7 day forecast has plenty of warm air and sunshine! Enjoy!