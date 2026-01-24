The cold has made itself apparent across New England this morning, as we wake up to temperatures in the single digits and feels like temperatures far below zero!

This goes beyond “typical winter cold”. For reference, the average low this time of year is in the low 20s, while the average high is in the mid 30s. We won’t be anywhere remotely close to either number, considering both the start of the day, and the fact that Saturday’s highs will be in the teens, feeling like -5 to 5 degrees in the afternoon between the dry air and the breeze.

This kind of cold can be uncomfortable, and even unsafe if you’re not prepared for it! Make sure you’re layered up heading outdoors, even for a brief period. It’s also a good time to check on your neighbors!

We wake up to single digits on Sunday, all the while gearing up for the main event: our blockbuster winter storm.

Right now, this storm is cruising across the South Central states and Mississippi Valley, delivering snow from Texas all the way to Tennessee. So far, snow reports have ranged from less than an inch to 6″ (see below — 6″ reports coming in from both KS & AR).

Over the course of about 24 hours, this storm will crawl across the eastern half of the country, finally reaching New England by midday Sunday. The first flurries could start late morning, but right now it looks like snow showers will become more widespread around 1-2 PM. From there, the snowfall will intensify quickly, reaching rates of 1-2″ per hour by Sunday night.

While our precipitation will stay snow for most of the Bay State, overnight Sunday into Monday morning, we will have a transitional period from snow to sleet/a wintry mix for parts of Southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut thanks to the introduction of some slightly warmer air.

That warmer air and additional moisture will also lead to a slightly different composition when it comes to our snow– while most of the region will see fluffy, powdery snow, areas around the Cape & South Coast will have a heavier, wetter snowfall. Precipitation will ease up for a few hours mid-morning Monday, but wrap-around snow bands will add a few inches, giving us our final totals by the time the snow tapers off Monday night.

When it comes to the numbers, we’re still holding steady with most of Massachusetts in the 12-18″ range, while the Cape & Islands, southern Plymouth & Bristol Counties, Rhode Island, and Connecticut will land in the 8-12″ range.

No matter which side of the numbers you’re on, this is going to be a big storm! While we won’t be looking at many impacts in terms of power outages, wind, or coastal flooding, we will be dealing with significant travel issues through the long duration of our snowfall. Stay weather aware!