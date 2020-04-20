Frost Advisory Tonight, Thunderstorms Tomorrow

7Weather- A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight, and then we switch gears and talk about the possibility of strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

FROST ADVISORY:

Bring in the plants! Temperatures drop down into the low and mid 30s by early tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY:

Spot showers: 2-4 PM

Best chance for thunderstorms: 4-7 PM

Windy, gusts between 35-45 mph

Tuesday starts with sunshine, but then clouds start to move in around lunch time. It is windy all day and highs reach into the mid and upper 50s.

A warm front lifting through the region could give us a few showers in the early afternoon, but the best chance for thunderstorms comes between 4-7 PM. A line of thunderstorms likely forms ahead of a cold front. It moves into southern New Hampshire and Worcester County between 3-4 PM. For areas along 1-495 and to the coast, the line of storms moves in between 4-5 PM.

The best chance for severe weather will be down in southern Connecticut and Rhode Island, but some of the storms we get could be strong to severe, producing small hail and gusty winds.

The line of showers and storms pushes out by 8PM.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5PM Tuesday – 3AM Wednesday. There could be an occasional gust between 40-50 mph.